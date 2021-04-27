Beverly D. Minck

Toledo — Beverly D. "Bev" Minck, 79, of Toledo, passed away on April 21, 2021,at the University of Toledo Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.
She was born on December 18, 1941, to Laird and Vera (Boyd) Cameron in Defiance, Ohio. She graduated from Tinora High School in 1959. Bev worked at General Motors for 22 years retiring in 1993. On December 24, 1984, she married Joseph Minck who preceded her in death.
She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. John Catholic Church. Bev was a shop owner with her daughter, Michelle running the Canterbury Home in Sylvania. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading and listening to music. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she loved to decorate for the holiday.
Beverly is survived by her four daughters: Michelle (Tony) Bassett, Celine Grieselding, Linnette (Rob) Roberts all of Toledo, Ohio and Lori (Neal) Adams of Swanton. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, David Clingaman, Hannah Bassett, Jack Bassett, Cameron (Jacey) Grieselding, Alex Grieselding, Karlee Grieselding, Joseph & Jacob Roberts, and Ryan Kuhlman. She also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Ayden and Charlotte Kuhlman. Also surviving are her siblings, sisters, Sharon (Larry) Roesti of St Louis, Missouri, Nadine Reed of Defiance, Ohio and Marla Turner of Lima, Ohio and brothers, Larry (Gail) Cameron and Roland Cameron both of Defiance, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Minck; her son-in-law, Michael Grieselding and her brother, Gerald Cameron.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc., Defiance, Ohio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the St. John's Catholic Church, Defiance, Ohio, with Fr. James Morman, officiating.
Entombment will take place in the Riverview Memory Gardens. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services.
Memorials are suggested to the The Compassionate Village, PO Box 8823, Toledo, OH 43623. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
