WHITEHOUSE — Beulah Weaks, 92, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital on October 24, 2022.
She was born in Toledo on Sept. 25, 1930, to Carl and Doris Bryan. Doris later married Ollie Hutchinson whom Beulah considered to be her father. She grew up in Toledo assisting her parents with the restaurants they owned. They later moved to Liberty Center, Ohio. She graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1950. On August 27, 1950, she married Ivan Weaks. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage, raising their family in Liberty Center and then moving to Delta in 1976.
Beulah was employed at Tenneco (Clevite) for 30 years in Napoleon, retiring in 1992. Beulah was an excellent cook and will be remembered for baking beautiful wedding cakes. She was also talented at painting and remodeling homes. Beulah was very proud of her family and always made the holidays special. Ivan preceded her in death in 1991.
Ken Alexander was Beulah’s loving companion for many years. They resided in Toledo and spent winters in Clearwater, Florida. She moved to Whitehouse, Ohio, in 2010 where she had several close neighbors and friends.
Beulah is survived by her children, Louise (Jim) Parsons of Defiance, Rebecca (Ken) Dibble of Defiance and Michael (Mary) Weaks of Wauseon, grandchildren, Erin Parsons Vance, Clayton Weaks, Laura Panning Kleinfelter, Andy Parsons, Justin Weaks and great grandchildren Corinne, Caroline, Olivia, Jeffery, Maddock, Henry, Melanie, Kai, Anna and Hikaru. She is also survived by her sisters, Sharon (Ray) Borah and Shirley (Richard) Oar, both of Florida and her best furry companion, Teddy. In addition to her parents and spouse, she was also preceded in death by her brother, William (Pat) Hutchinson.
Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 05825 Ohio 109, Delta, OH 43515. A funeral service honoring Beulah’s life will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery in Delta.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 County Road F, Archbold, OH 43502 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
