Beulah Vandemark

Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph, becoming SSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph, becoming SSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.