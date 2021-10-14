Betty Warkoczeski

Coldwater, Mich. — Betty Jane Warkoczeski, 94, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Coldwater at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary service to be held at 7 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Betty was born February 23, 1927, to Edward and Leta (Moinet) Doll in Coldwater, Michigan. She was a Coldwater High School graduate, class of 1945. On June 9, 1951, she married Philip J. Warkoczeski who preceded her in death on August 26, 2001. After raising their four children Betty had been employed at Acorn Products from 1977-89. Betty was tender-hearted and generous with her time serving both the CHC Auxiliary and Maple Lawn Auxiliary for twenty years, she worked the local elections, and volunteered for the Red Cross blood drives. She is a member of St. Charles Catholic Church as well as the St. Charles Ladies CCW and Guild. Betty found her joy in baking, walking, and reading but her true passion was her volunteer work and her family.
Betty is survived by her children Philip D. Warkoczeski of Coldwater, Karleen Berry of Harbor Springs, Michigan, Mark (Susan) Warkoczeski of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Julie (Marvin) Scott of Defiance, Ohio; her sisters Joyce Worthington of Pewaukee, MI, Barbara (Martin) Craydon of Union City; her eight grandchildren Stephen (Victoria) Barrus, Bryan (Taylor) Warkoczeski, Matthew Warkoczeski, Elizabeth Warkoczeski, Allison (Joe) Murphy, Alexandra (Wesley) Bailey, Meredith (David) Duggan, Courtney (Brandon) Dirschell; seven great-grandchildren and her many loving nieces, nephews, and significant extended family.
In addition to her husband Philip, she was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Pauline Daniel and Margaret DeWolfe, and three brothers Robert, James and William Doll.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Charles Catholic School, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or the Alzheimer's Association.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com.
