DEFIANCE — Our wonderful and beautiful mother Betty Varner sadly passed November 16, 2022, at the age of 96.
She was born August 29, 1926, to Isadore and Elva (Burt) Breckler. She was a 1944 graduate of Highland-South Richland High School. In May of 1945 she married Raymond Varner. She is survived by sons, Jerry (Ginny), Dick (Marilyn), Jim, Don (Deb), Fred (Barb) and Joe (Chris), son-in-law, John Hesselschwardt and daughters, Karen Sesler, Sue (Dick) Siler and Judy (Jeff) Dumire, 32 grand kids, 61 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and spouse she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marge Hesselschwardt, son-in-law, Barry Sesler, one grandchild, two great-grandchildren, a sister, Marge Jackman, brothers, Robert, Harold, Dave, Edward and baby boy. A private service will be held at 11 a.m. December 3 at Taylor Cemetery with Gene Yenser officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider ProMedica Hospice, 10220 Waterville St., Whitehouse, OH 43571 or Veterans Association, KAVIC Fund, 24862 Elliott Road, Defiance, OH 43512.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Mom will forever be in our hearts.
