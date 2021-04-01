Betty Tyler

Continental — Betty L. Tyler, 90, of Continental, died at 4:42 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center, Defiance.

She was born on July 20, 1930, in Columbus Grove to the late Frank and Beulah (Grimm) Johnson. On December 23, 1950, she married John Tyler. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1985.

Survivors include three children: James (Vickie) Tyler of Defiance, John (Teresa) Tyler of Defiance, and Joann Guelde of Continental; one step-daughter, Lois Ann Ferrell of Tennessee; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janie Ruggles; five brothers: Jake, Willie, Ralph, Otto and John Johnson; and two sisters: Rosemary Johnson and Harriet Rhodes.

Betty was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Continental.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church, Continental, with Pastor Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery, Continental. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., Wednesday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

