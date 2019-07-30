NAPOLEON — Betty (Schuldt) Snyder, 96, Napoleon, Ohio, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Northcrest Nursing Home.
Betty was born October 2, 1922, to the late William and Anna (Haase) Schuldt. On April 16, 1944, she married Leo D. Snyder Jr., and he preceded her in death on June 8, 2009.
Betty attended St. Paul Lutheran School and was a 1940 graduate of Napoleon High School. She was member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was a Grey Lady volunteer at Heller Memorial Hospital of Napoleon and a member of the Browsers Literary Group. She was a homemaker, devoted wife and mother.
She is survived by sons, Michael (Kathryn) of Petosky, Mich., Thomas (Susie) of Clear Lake, Indiana, and William (Terri) of Napoleon. She also is survived by grandchildren, Rachel Snyder of Napoleon, Andrew (Alicia) Snyder of Marietta, Ga., Jennifer (Brian) Wade of Napoleon, Benjamin (Laura) Snyder of Westerville, Kelly (Justin) Groll of Napoleon, Joe (Molly) Knepley of Napoleon, Andy (Abby) Knepley of Napoleon and Rachel Knepley of Cleveland; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Schuldt; and sisters, Kathryn and Ruth Schuldt.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Paul Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, from 6-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church or the Napoleon Public Library.
