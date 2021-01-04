Betty J. Reed, 80, Defiance, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born March 27, 1940, to Leroy and Ruth (Trim) Nihiser in Defiance, Ohio. Betty was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. She worked for many years at St. Michael’s Golf Course, Defiance Hospital as an aide, and she retired from Fairlawn Nursing Home. She enjoyed shopping trips to Shipshewana, being with her kids and grandchildren, but her favorite was playing cards with her daughters, and playing cards with her friends at Island Parkway.
Betty is survived by her children, David (Nicole) Reed of Spencerville, Ind., Cynthia Vance, William (Maryann Steffes) Reed and Diane (Jeff) Felger, all of Defiance; and her brother, Richard (Doll) Nihiser of Defiance. She also leaves behind her greatest treasures her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was so proud of all of them with their accomplishments.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Nihiser Boyce; her brother, Bert Nihiser, and her beloved poodle, Abby. Abby was her companion to the end and she will join Betty in her journey to heaven.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Deacon Mark Homier officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to The PATH Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
