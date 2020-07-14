HOLGATE — Betty Jane Moore, 73, Holgate, died Monday afternoon, July 13, 2020, at the Toledo Hospital.
Her Legacy… She was born May 18, 1947, in Fostoria, to Harry H. Sr. and Leota E. (Clymer) Wells. She graduated from Fostoria High School. On September 16, 1967, she married Jan L. Moore in Fostoria. Betty was employed with the former Quality Care Nursing Home, Holgate, for 16 years. She was a member of the Holgate United Methodist Church.
Her Family… She is survived by her husband, Jan: children, Jodi Hoagland, Holgate, Kristina (Raul) Salinas, Holgate and Jeffrey (Kim) Moore, Holgate; grandchildren, Andrew Hoagland, Rebekah Hoagland, Austin Salinas, Gina Salinas, Ava Salinas, Gage Moore and Karli Moore; stepgrandchildren, Karley Mansfield and Cade Mansfield; and brother, Harry Wells Jr. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Kaliski.
Her Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Holgate United Methodist Church, 677 Joe E. Brown Avenue, Holgate, on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. with the private celebration of Betty’s life. Due to health concerns; a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the church.
Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences. Those wishing to make a donation in Betty’s memory, consider the Holgate United Methodist Church. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home was entrusted with Betty’s arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.