NAPOLEON — Betty R. Meyer, 83, died at 6 a.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Northcrest Nursing Home (Elara Caring Hospice) in Napoleon, Ohio.
She was born November 2, 1937, in Napoleon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Rose (Thompson) Hoeffel. She was a graduate of Napoleon High School and International Business College. Betty was united in marriage with Phillip (Phil) Meyer on September 16, 1961. She retired from the Community Memorial Hospital, where she also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Betty was best known for her love of cooking, as well as her sense of humor. She was an active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Rosary Alter Society and the Parish Council in Hicksville, Ohio. Betty was a volunteer sitter for the Alzheimer’s group and a member of the Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556 and Eagles Auxiliary for over 50 years.
Betty is survived by her two children, Steve Meyer of Saucier, Mississippi, and Susan (Brad) Poper of Bluffton, Indiana; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and five great-stepgrandchildren. Betty also leaves behind two sisters, Mary (Ed) Slattery-Hesselschwardt and Grace (Mike) Speiser, as well as two brothers, Bill and Ed (Mary Catherine) Hoeffel.
She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter-in-law, LeeAnn.
A private Mass of Christian burial for Betty will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Hicksville, Ohio, with Father Dan Borgelt officiating. Interment will be made at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio. Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, is entrusted with her care.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
