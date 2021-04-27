Defiance — Betty Lou Blockberger, 66, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home in Defiance.
She was born on June 30, 1954, to the late Alfred and Ethel (Theis) Blockberger in Van Wert, Ohio. Betty was a faithful and active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paulding, Ohio. She was the director of The Coping Center at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for over 31 years until her retirement. Betty was a very compassionate person with a great sense of humor. She always told her family to "Work smarter, not harder". Betty loved sunsets on the river. In her leisure time she enjoyed water skiing, building things, and watching Jeopardy with her daughter. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her partner of over 35 years, Bobbie Wirt of Defiance, her daughter, Chris (John Jr.) Rickels of Defiance, and her son, Allen (Laurie) Wirt of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves behind four grandchildren; J.B. Rickels, Ashley Rickels, Allison Wirt, and Emily Wirt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Roy Blockberger.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 3-5 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. Funeral services for Betty will be private. Burial will take place at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Paulding, Ohio.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paulding, ProMedica Defiance Regional Oncology Department, or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
