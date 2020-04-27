Graveside services for Betty Lou Batt were held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Pallbearers were Corey Batt, Mike Bailey, Logan Bailey, Kayla Bailey, Bryce Bailey and Brock Bailey. Handling arrangements was Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance.

