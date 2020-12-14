Betty J. Hughes, 93, Defiance, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law on December 12, 2020, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio, from natural causes and not from COVID-19.
She was born January 29, 1927, to William and Allie (Patterson) McKinley in Hicksville, Ohio. Betty was a sibling to Doris Woods, Mary Allyene McKinley and William “Bugs” McKinley. Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She worked at Dinner Bell Foods in Defiance for 14 years, and at Majestic Paint Center for over 15 years until her retirement. After retirement, to keep busy, she worked as a grocery demonstrator at Kroger and Walmart. She enjoyed bird watching, her McDonald’s coffee club, and babysitting her grandchildren. Betty will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Lynda (Kevin) Norden of Defiance, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Lani Norden of Kokomo, Indiana, and Jonathon Norden of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her close companion for over 12 years, Harold “Shorty” Walters.
A casual visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Maurice Dunn officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
