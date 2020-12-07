Betty Hohenberger

Hohenberger

Betty G. Hohenberger, 100, Defiance, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at SKLD of Defiance.

She was born October 27, 1920, in Defiance, Ohio, to George and Bessie Fay (Snyder) Viebach. On November 17, 1939, she married Marvin O. Hohen-berger, who preceded her in death on December 23, 1992.

Betty is survived by her two sons, Terrance (Rosalie) Hohenberger of Defiance, and Thomas L. (Charlotte) Hohenberger of Columbus, Ohio. She had four grandchildren, Lori of Florida, Cinnamon of Michigan, Tonya of Indiana, and Tim of Defiance. She also had 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her sister, Norma Mae (Andrist) Hathaway; and her stepfather, Harry Tilter.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Services for Betty will be private. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in the veterans memorial section.

Memorials are suggested to Zion’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

