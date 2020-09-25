ARCHBOLD — Betty L. (Walter) Grieser, 92, Archbold, Ohio, passed away peacefully to her eternal home on September 23, 2020, at CHP Hospice in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born at home in Waterville, Ohio, on May 5, 1928, to Samuel Clyde and Fannie Mae Walter. She graduated from Waterville High School and worked on her parents’ dairy farm. Betty loved baking, gardening and managing the LeBe Poultry Farm while caring for her children. She also enjoyed long walks while hunting mushrooms in the woods behind their farm. Betty demonstrated a keen sense of humor frequently, with practical jokes and riddles that she shared with many. Betty worked at Sauder Woodworking 15 years prior to her retirement in June 1995.
Betty was baptized at 11 years of age in a small country church in Providence, Ohio. She was a charter member of Zion Mennonite Church while living in Archbold. After moving to Wauseon, she actively attended Crossroads Evangelical Church, where she was rebaptized and worshiped, until establishing her residence at Fairlawn Haven, where she continued her faith journey by attending chapel services.
Betty was preceded in death by her late husband, Leon “Smokey”; and son, Philemon.
Leon and Betty celebrated 55 years of marriage. The couple met at Lugbill Livestock Auction on a trip that Betty took with her father to sell market animals. They were married on October 24, 1947, and blessed with eight children.
She was the loving mother to Philemon (Connie) of Kalamazoo, Mich., Carmilla (Ed) Nafziger of Archbold, Jim of Archbold, Don (Dick Gibb) of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Ed of Hesston, Kan., Donna Augustine of Maumee, Max (Bev) of Camden, Mich., and Patricia (Homer) Miller, Stryker. She had 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Also, preceding her in death were her parents, Clyde and Fannie Walter; siblings, Lillian (Bill) Payne, Anne (Robert) Marx, Nellie (Harold) Schuldt, Dorothy (Bruno) Boehk, Katie (Ed) Musty, Pearl (John) Bergman, Charles (Ruth) Walter, Robert (Donna) Walter, Mae (Eric) Davis, infant brother Paul Walter and Bill Walter; and grandson, Jeffrey Pach.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service. Internment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Providence Township, Ohio. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.grisierfh.com.
Memorials may be given to Fairlawn Haven, Archbold, Ohio; or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.