Glore

Glore

NAPOLEON — Betty J. Glore, 96, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Northcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born September 12, 1923, to Clifford and Rose (Clementz) Baker of Defiance. Betty married Lawrence C. Glore on November 11, 1945, and he preceded her in death on September 9, 1978. She was a former inspector for Zeller Corporation during World War II, a homemaker, mother and tractor driver, and also worked in retail for Dancer’s, Uhlmans and Stage. She was a dedicated member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Florida, Ohio, and her pie-baking skills were envied by all who attended their potluck dinners.

Betty is survived by her children, Sherry (Clark) Hogan of Napoleon, Sue (Gordon) Yahney of Roswell, N.M., and Larry Glore of Rochester, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Brent Yahney, Brooke Yahney, Curt Hogan and Lauren Severson; and great-granddaughter, Emma Severson. She also is survived by one sister, Ruth Flory.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were her parents; sister, Dorothy Martin; and brother, Ellis Baker.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church (K 980 County Road 17) of Florida, Ohio. Burial will follow at Florida Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church of Florida, Ohio, or the Henry County Senior Center. Friends are invited to share a memory of Betty and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Glore, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Walker-Hoening Mortuary - Napoleon
333 W Main Street
Napoleon, OH 43545
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Betty 's Visitation begins.
Feb 1
Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
K-980 County Road 17
Florida, OH 43545
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Betty 's Service begins.
Feb 1
Burial
Saturday, February 1, 2020
12:00PM-12:15PM
Florida Cemetery
Florida
Florida , Ohio 43545
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Betty 's Burial begins.
Load entries