Betty Gilgenbach

VAN WERT — Betty Jane Gilgenbach passed away at her home Saturday, December 18, 2021.
She was born on July 21, 1930, in Leipsic, Ohio, to Edwin and Margaret (Winkler) Selhorst who both preceded her in death. She married Milferd Gilgenbach in 1949, he also preceded her in death in 2002.
She was a graduate of Leipsic High School. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids activities. She was an avid Lincolnview fan. She loved playing cards with her friends, playing bingo, and gambling with her girls.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Karen (John) Saxton of Oakwood, Connie Jo (Jerome) Niese of New Bavaria, Sandy (Greg) Miller of Elida, Dianne (Denny) Byrne of Van Wert, Cindy (Arnie) Miller of Van Wert, Lisa (Doug) Ruen of New Haven, Indiana; 21 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, also survived by sister-in-law Ruthie Rieman.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, three brothers, one grandchild and one great-great-grandchild, and many sisters-in-law’s & brothers-in-law’s.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert, with the Rev. Chris Bohnsack officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Ottoville.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Lincolnview Athletic Boosters.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
