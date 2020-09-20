Betty Freytag

NAPOLEON — Betty Eileen Freytag, 85, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away September 13, 2020, due to existing medical conditions and COVID-19 at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born September 13, 1935, in Van Buren Twp., Putnam County Ohio, to the late Francis and Mary (Fox) Ward. On October 9, 1955, she married Theodore Freytag at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Twp.
Betty was a homemaker. She served as president of St Paul’s Women of the Church and taught Family to Family classes for NAMI. She graduated from Hamler High School in 1954. In 1955, she graduated from beautician school in Lima, Ohio, she worked as beautician at several locations.
She enjoyed sewing, upholstering, caring for animals and especially loved to take pictures and film her grandchildren and wildlife.
She is survived by her husband, Theodore; children, Roger Freytag of Wauseon, Pamela (Roger) Jones of Holgate, Teresa (Kirk) Olson of Readstown, Wis., and Jenni Freytag, Napoleon; sister, Jean Ravenscroft, Fort Myers Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Eric (Adrienne) Freytag, Tamera (Dan) Fiske, Ashley (Eli) Koehler and Ethan Fruchey; and great-grandchildren, Alivia and Izaiah Freytag, Benny Fiske and Karle Koehler
Betty also was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Freytag, half brother, Clarence Ward; and half sister, Pauline (Ward) McCarthy.
Due to the health conditions surrounding COVID-19, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Napoleon Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Twp. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.