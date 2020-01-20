HICKSVILLE — Betty Jean Bice, 86, Hicksville, died peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020, at SKLD in Defiance with her family by her side. She was a former resident of Hicksville, Ohio, and Pueblo, Colo.
Betty was born April 29, 1933, in Paulding County, the daughter of Harold “Viney” and Louise (Crain) Outland. She attended Paulding schools. She married Dallas Roy Bice on Oct. 24, 1964. He died Jan. 16, 1994.
She is survived by a daughter, Harriet Keith, and a grandson, Gabriel Keith, both of Defiance; a stepdaughter, Carol Carroll of Hicksville; four great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Hannah, Matthew and Caden; a special niece, Sara Higgins of Defiance; and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
She had been a member of Hicksville FOE 2556 Ladies Auxiliary, Hicksville VFW Post Ladies Auxiliary, Bryan VFW Auxiliary Post 2489, Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and the Golden Years Homestead Auxiliary, Fort Wayne.
Betty was a people person with a loving heart, a smile on her face, and a laugh described by others as infectious. She loved music of all kinds and enjoyed singing along to hymns.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Otto Pagel; two sons-in-law, Robert Keith and Frank Sinclair; and two grandsons, John Sinclair and Mark Sinclair.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 775 West High Street, Hicksville. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Smith and Brown Funeral Home of Hicksville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
