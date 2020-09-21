PAULDING — Former Paulding resident Betty Ann Stults, 81, died Saturday, September 19, 2020.
She was born June 4, 1939, in Continental, the daughter of the late Nelson and Elizabeth (Goldsberry) Forney. On April 7, 1957, she married Raymond Stults Jr., who preceded her in death on October 21, 2013.
Betty is survived by her sons, Jon Eric Stults of Ashville, N.C., and Michael (April) Stults of Spring Hill, Fla.; daughters, Lisa Ann Stults of Ashville, and Debra Stults, Continental; a sister, Sharon (Ray) Homier, Continental; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two infant sisters and two infant brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Robert Verfaillie officiating. Burial will follow in Cooper Cemetery, Paulding. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Putnam County Hospice or Meadows of Ottawa activity fund. Friends and relatives are invited to share fond memories on www.denherderfh.com.
