WAUSEON — On Saturday, March 7, 2020, Bettie M. Roth, 88, Wauseon, departed this life for the far better life in the mansion prepared for her by the Lord Jesus. While we grieve, we do so in the certain hope that all who trust in Christ will be reunited in the resurrection of the dead.
Bettie was born in Monroe Township, Henry County, Ohio, on April 15, 1931, to Arthur and Louise (Panning) Arps. She entered into the Kingdom of Grace through the rite of Holy Baptism on May 5, 1931, at Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler, Ohio. She renewed her baptism vow on the day of her confirmation before the altar of Hope Lutheran Church on May 13, 1945. On August 3, 1952, at Hope Lutheran Church, Bettie was united in marriage to Donald Helberg, who preceded her in death on January 25, 1968. Bettie later married Russell Roth on February 6, 1982, and he preceded her in death on August 18, 2014.
Bettie is survived by her children, Dennis (Kay) Helberg of Defiance, Cheryl Helberg of Wauseon, Daniel (Linda) Helberg of Defiance, Charlene (Richard) Lime of Defiance and Dean (Michelle) Helberg of Defiance; stepchildren, Terry (Barb) Roth of Lewis Center and Peggy (Mike) Pierce of Wauseon; stepson-in-law, Danny Wiebeck of Wauseon; grandchildren, Keri Helberg, Cole (Nicole) Helberg, Von Helberg, Renee (Christopher) Barton, Craig Erford, Ryan (Brittany) Helberg, Kara (Bill) Herr, Brock (Brittani) Lime, Brooke (Stephen) Leskow, Danielle (Evan) Vocke, Nicolle Helberg and McKenzie Helberg; honorary grandson, Nathan Edwards; 12 stepgrandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 19 great-stepgrandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Ruth Bahler and Marian Dickmann; and sister-in-law, Diane Arps.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Arlene Hurst; brother, Ronald Arps; stepson, Tom Roth; stepgrandson, Adam Weder; and William Baden, to whom Bettie was engaged and was killed while serving in the Korean War.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be celebrated at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.