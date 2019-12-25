Miler

HUDSON, Mich. — Bettie Norma Miler, 94, of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.

She was born on November 28, 1925, in Monroe Township, Putnam County, Ohio, the daughter of John D. and Eva B. (Shinaberry) Geren. Bettie married Marion David Miler on January 25, 1947, in Paulding, Ohio. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2008. She worked at Homer Donaldson Company in Hudson. Bettie enjoyed puzzles, games, especially cards, embroidery, camping and being with family.

Surviving Bettie are her children, Norma Bail of Clayton, John (Teri) Miler of Hudson and KC Miler of Berkey, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Potter of Fennville, Jonda Chapman of Liberty, S.C., Wes (Kayla Gates) Miler of Cement City, Tabby (Will Schmidt) Murray of Morenci, Heidi Bail of Toledo, Anthony (Debashree) Miler of New York, N.Y., and Cory Miler of Berkey, Ohio; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Eva Miler; a son-in-law, Michael Bail; a grandson, Brian Bail; her parents; and 12 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Bettie will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson, with Pastor Al Muck officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Corners Cemetery in Pittsford Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.

