Betsy Jesse

Defiance — Betsy A. Jesse, 74, Defiance, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born January 13, 1947, to Harold and Rosemary (Eitniear) Lang in Defiance, Ohio. On May 11, 1968, she married Frank Jesse, who survives. Betsy was a member of Eagles Aerie 372, Moose Lodge 2094, and VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary in Defiance. She was an avid bowler, and she loved to play cards, and took them both very seriously. Betsy was known for her good cooking. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Betsy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Frank Jesse of Defiance; her two sons, Bob Hornish of Hicksville, and Brad Hornish of Defiance; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Bonnie Shock of Defiance; and her brother, Tim (Sue) Lang of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marsha Shook.
Visitation and services for Betsy will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Entombment will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
