Toledo — Beth Anne Arps, 48, of Toledo, formerly of Bryan passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, at her residence.
She was born December 9, 1972, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Randy and Raye Ann (Layman) Higgins. On June 20, 2020, she married Gary Lee Arps Jr. at Maumee Bay in Oregon, Ohio.
A graduate of Defiance High School and Northwest State Community College, Beth worked as an accounting executive assistant for Penrod and George, Bryan, and Padgett Business Services, Maumee. She was very artistic and loved creating crafts and attending craft shows.
She is also survived by her children, Brianna Rosendaul and Travis Rosendaul; siblings, Jamie Shank, Logan Sanders; uncles and aunts, Kevin Higgins, Russell and Rebecca Pfeifle, Marty and Francie Bawden, and Beverlie McCoy.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio, where visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Napoleon Twp. at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.