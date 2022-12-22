WISE, Va. — Bessie Vance, 73, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home.
She was born and raised in Clintwood, Virginia, where she learned a love of nature and the beautiful mountains of Southwest Virginia. Bessie married her husband, Clyde Vance on June 28, 1971, in Defiance, Ohio. Bessie loved to raise flowers and tend to her plants, as well as do home improvements. Bessie loved to spend time with her family and friends and found she had a true reward in helping others.
Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Nell Cox, sisters, Barbara Adkins and Linda Martinez, and brothers, Jack Cox, David Cox and James Cox.
Bessie is survived by her husband, Clyde Vance, two sons, Brian and wife, Nikkie Vance of Coeburn, Virginia, and Charles and wife, Meghan Vance of Warsaw, Indiana, sister, Mary and husband Alan Shaffer of Melrose, Ohio, brother, Ray Cox of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, grandsons, Michael Vance, Defiance, Ohio, Connor and wife Deanna Vance, Columbus, Ohio, Levi Hoffman, Micah Hoffman and Aaron Hoffman all of Warsaw, Indiana, four great-grandchildren, many nephews, nieces and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services for Bessie Vance will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, Virginia, with Rev. Mike Winters officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. till time of services at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Wise Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Southwest Virginia Cancer Center Patient Fund, 671 Highway 58 East, Norton, VA 24273.
