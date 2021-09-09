Ridgeville Corners — Bernita A. Norden, 93, of Ridgeville Corners passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Genacross Lutheran Services of Napoleon.
Bernita was born on February 24, 1928, to George and Erna (Cohrs) Hogrefe of Hamler, Ohio. On July 12, 1953, she married the love of her life, Raymond Norden who proceeded her in death on May 12, 2009. Bernita worked at Ridgeville and Archbold School Districts and retired in 1990 after working twenty-five and a half years. She was a dedicated member of Zion Lutheran Church of Ridgeville Corners and was also a member of the Women of Zion group. She volunteered her time at Red Cross Blood Mobile and was proud to have donated blood over one hundred times. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, quilting and tending to her flower gardens.
Bernita is survived by her children, Pat Norden, Mike Norden and Jean (Ralph) Knopp and grandchildren, Tessa, Erin and Breanne. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 55 years, brothers, Martin, Ray, Harvey Hogrefe and sister, Helen Rosebrock.
Due to the spread of COVID-19 and for everyone's safety all services will be held outdoors. Graveside services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery of Ridgeville Corners on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with pastor Carl Rockrohr officiating. Memorials in Bernita's memory may be considered to Ridgeville Rescue Squad. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home of Napoleon. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share a memory of Bernita at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.