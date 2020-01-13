Bernice Speiser

HICKSVILLE — Bernice A. Speiser, 81, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville.
Born on January 11, 1938, in Paulding County, Ohio, Bernice was the daughter of the late Robert and Treva (Driver) Caryer. Bernice was a 1956 graduate of Paulding High School, Paulding, Ohio. On July 28, 1956, Bernice was united in marriage to Lloyd Speiser, and he preceded her in death on May 9, 2000.
Bernice was a school bus driver for the Hicksville Schools for 25 years. She was also a volunteer at the Bargain Box in Hicksville.
Bernice is survived by her children, Brenda Sue (Dale Parrish) Phillips and Terry Speiser; grandchildren, Troy Phillips and Trisha (Troy) Hug; great-granddaughter, Marie Hug; and sisters, Ruth Eschback and Carol Ray.
She also was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Caryer Jr.; and a sister, Phyllis Dix.
Funeral services for Bernice will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Visitation will be Friday from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Hicksville Senior Center or Hicksville EMS. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
