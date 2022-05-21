Bernice Aspacher

WOODVILLE — Bernice A. (Steinert) Aspacher, 79, of Woodville, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.
Bernice was born on April 29, 1943, in Defiance, Ohio, to Raymond K. and Adeline F. (Radke) Horstman. She married Kenneth Aspacher on May 14, 2011, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elmore, Ohio. Bernice and Ken have celebrated 11 years of marriage together.
Bernice worked as a registered nurse for 40-plus years, first at Defiance Hospital for 20 of those years, The Visiting Nurses Service for 10-plus years and the Genoa Care Center. She was a woman of great faith and was a proud active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, singing in the church choir among various other ministries. She enjoyed working in the outdoors including gardening. Bernice was an avid Cleveland Indians sports fan; however, it was her family and spending time with them that was her greatest joy.
In addition to her husband Ken, left to cherish her memory are her children, Heidi (Tom) Kanary of Toledo and Thomas (Kristine) Steinert of Avon; grandchildren: Sean (Cassie) Kanary, Tyler (Lauren Martin) Kanary, Tara (Justin Price) Kanary, Rachel (Kyle) Birch, Madelyn (Christopher) Kozel, Luke Steinert and great-grandson, Roland Kanary; brother, Raymond (Carol) Horstman, sister, Marilyn Malone and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, John Lloyd and brother, Roger (Leona) Horstman.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St. Woodville, Ohio. A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 412 Fremont St., Elmore, Ohio. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Pastor Stephen Lutz. A bereavement luncheon will be served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service in the church. Bernice will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery, 1417 S. Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
