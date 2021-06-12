Bernhard Michaelis

Napoleon — Bernhard T. Michaelis, 83, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
He was born on June 24, 1937, in Napoleon, to Bernhard and Edna (Oberhaus) Michaelis. Ben married his first wife, Barbara Hatfield in October 1960 and preceded him in death in April of 1989. He married Judy Pauley in May 1992.
Ben proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard and was employed at Maumee Valley Vending Company for 34 years before retiring. He was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where he served as church custodian, choir member, Luther League member and as a Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed working on the family farm and camping. Other than The Ohio State Buckeyes, his great joy was spending time with his family and following the grandkids' activities.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Brent (Karen) Michaelis, Brad (Ann) Michaelis, Brian (Julie) Michaelis; step-children, Susan (Kevin) Cameron, Michael Pauley and Gregory (Peggy) Pauley; grandchildren, Derek (Morgan) Michaelis, Kyle Michaelis, Megan Michaelis, Mallory Michaelis, Brock Michaelis, Madison Michaelis, Ellie Michaelis and Kaden Michaelis; step-grandchildren, Nicholas Cameron, Lucas Cameron, Shannon Rodriguez, Tim Moorehead, Hannah Pauley and Noah Pauley; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marvin (Nancy) Michaelis and Diane (George) Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara; step-daughter, Teresa Pauley; step-grandson, Tyler Moorehead; brother, Clarence (Rosie) Michaelis and sister, Betty (Dan) Middleton.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at Hoy Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cure Search, a childhood cancer awareness foundation. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.