Bernadine Rudolph

McClure — Bernadine Anna Rudolph, 87, of McClure, Ohio, passed away at her home on August 12, 2021.
She was born in Hamler, Ohio, on December 10, 1933, to Adolph and Mary (Meyer) Ehlers. Bernie married John Rudolph on May 30, 1980, at St. Paul Lutheran, McClure.
Bernie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran church and a life-member of the McClure American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. Bernie loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, John; children, Tom (Carol) Middleton, Tim (Deb) Middleton and Bill (Bonnie) Middleton; step-children, Lucia Rudolph and Katrina (Ben) Carpenter; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and step-son-in-law, Tom Markley. In addition to her parents, Bernie was preceded in death by her siblings, Raymond (Donna) Ehlers and Marion (John) Allen; grandson, Brad Middleton; and step-children, Tonny Rudolph and Asta Markely.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., with an hour of viewing prior to services. Interment will follow at Hockman Cemetery, McClure. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
