Benny Kinder, 76, Defiance, passed away at 4:03 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, after a 3+ year battle against colon cancer.
He was born November 5, 1944, in Flixton, England, to William and Mabel (Wharton) Kinder. Ben and his mother traveled to the United States in 1946 aboard the Queen Mary, along with other war brides and their children. Ben retired after 50 years working for Johns Manville as a mechanic. As an avid collector, he very much enjoyed the hunt for a great deal. Ben loved his friends, family and a lifetime of various pets.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 33 years, Wendi (Hesselschwardt) Kinder; his only child, daughter Jennifer (John) Moser; three grandsons, Johnny, Jacob and Josh Moser, Defiance, Ohio; and his sister, Andrea (Andie) Kinder of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Per Ben's wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for family. Cards of condolences can be sent to the family. If considering a memorial, please send to Defiance Hospice or Fort Defiance Humane Society in Ben's name. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Holgate.
