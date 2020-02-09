HAMLER — Benjamin James Cornelius Phillips, 27, Hamler, passed away Friday, February 5, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home
133 East Maple Street
Deshler, OH 43516
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Harvest Fellowship Church
F-288 State Route 109
Hamler, OH 43524
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
11:00AM
Harvest Fellowship Church
F-288 State Route 109
Hamler, OH 43524
