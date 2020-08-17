Becky Buchhop

Becky Diane (Jones) Buchhop, 67, of rural Defiance, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her residence.
She was born February 11, 1953, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Duane and Florence (Erford) Jones. On June 6, 1975, she married Timothy Buchhop at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Florida, Ohio.
Becky was a 1971 graduate of Napoleon High School and played the trombone for the marching band. She worked as a bookkeeper at Imco Hatchery, secretary for attorney Thomas J. Short, and performed accounting for SK Homes, Jones Appraisal Service, Emilie’s Photo Designs, Midwest Wood Trim and many other local businesses.
She served St. Peter Lutheran Church, where she has played the organ since 1975 and previously played at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Flatrock, in 1974. She ran and operated R&B Sounds DJ Service. She was a member of the Homemakers Club, a 4-H advisor, Tinora High School Music Booster treasurer, Tinora band camp assistant and church choir and chime director. One of Becky’s proudest moments was accompanying Tinora High School Choir at the Church of Notre Dame in New York.
She also enjoyed camping at the Auglaize River, boating on Hamilton Lake, attending her grandchildren’s musical concerts, sewing, lunchtime walks, collecting depression glass with her daughter, well known for her “what-if-isms” and sense of humor, best dinner roll maker, loved local history and genealogy, and babysitting her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Tim; children, Brian (Elise) Buchhop, Jeffrey (Katie) Buchhop and Emilie (Andrew) Parsons; grandchildren, Faeth, Meredith, Elias, Charleigh, Henry, Anna and Hailey; and siblings, Sandra (Ron) Sonnenberg, David (Teresa) Jones and Roger (Pam) Jones.
Funeral services will be held privately for immediate family only on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Florida, Ohio. The service will be aired on a FM transmitter for those wishing to listen to the service in the church parking lot. A drive-through visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. before the funeral in the parking lot. A public interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Twp.
“Becky has spent many years playing music for the Lord, it’s time for Him to play hymns for her.”
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Northeastern Local Schools c/o the Performing Arts Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.