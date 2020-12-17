beatrice gonzales

Beatrice S. Gonzales, 94, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born in Cotulla, Texas, on June 4, 1926, to the late Antonio and Herlinda (Mendez) Soliz. Beatrice was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, and a charter member of the Latin American Club. She worked at General Motors in Defiance over 31 years and was the proud owner of Bea's Carryout for over 32 years. She loved spending time with her family. Beatrice was a sweet soul that will be missed by many.
Beatrice is survived by her two grandchildren, Shayna Gonzales of Defiance, and Jesse McCabe of Modesto, Calif.; and great-grandchildren, Leviticus, Zyon and Maxwell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary McCabe; her son, Frank Gonzales; her sisters, Ruby Roehrig and Solia Lopez; and brothers, Ismael Mike Soliz, Armando Soliz and Rosendo Soliz.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for visitation and services. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
