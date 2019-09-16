COLUMBUS — Barbara A. Trame, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
She was born on May 23, 1947, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Doyt and Mary (Jones) Brown. Barbara grew up in Continental, Ohio, as the youngest of three daughters. After graduating from Continental High School (‘65), she attended Defiance College and then worked as an engineering clerk at Socar/New Millenium for nearly 30 years. Upon retirement, she relocated to Upper Arlington, Ohio, where she was active with the Four Seasons Garden Club. She loved horses, gardening and feeding the birds.
She will be greatly missed by her sons, Chadd (Melissa) Holley and David (Becky) Trame; her sister, Jane Brinck; her grandchildren, Colt Holley, Nora and August Trame; her nieces and nephews; her former husband, Larry Holley; and her many friends.
In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, John Trame; and her sister, Judy Popowski.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where a service in celebration of her life will follow at 4 p.m.
For an extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.