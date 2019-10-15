Barbara Schroeder

GROVER HILL — Barbara Lee (Fann) Schroeder, 71, Grover Hill, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Van Wert Nursing Home.
Barbara was born January 29, 1948, in Riverside, California, to the late Charles and Betty (Okert) Fann. She was a 1966 graduate of Dundee High School in Dundee, Michigan. She married Jeffrey Schroeder on September 10, 2011, in Defiance, Ohio. Barbara was a legal secretary for many years. She enjoyed travel, crafts and spending time with family. She was an active member of the Van Wert congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; daughter, April (Morris) Hill of Snohomish, Wash.; son, Erik (Maribel) Hunter of Mission, Texas; grandchildren, Whitley (Corey) Duke and Caleb Hill, both of Snohomish, Wash.; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Duke; sisters, Deborah Barrett of Monroe, Mich., and Anita Young of Deer Park, Texas; brothers, Cal Fann and Chris Fann, both of Weslaco, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a niece, Kim Barrett; and a nephew, Nathan Barrett.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Van Wert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.