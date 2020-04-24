LANCASTER — Barbara Allen Schlosser, one of the most loving souls, passed from this life on April 20, 2020.
Her generosity, helpfulness, care, concern, prayers and compassion for others will be missed, but not forgotten. Barbara was born in Defiance, Ohio, on November 20, 1949, to Robert A. Schlosser and Lucille R. (Zipfel) Schlosser Hiler. She was number 13 of 15 children and a fabulous aunt to over 40 nieces and nephews. Each one has special memories and stories of her love, generosity and wit.
She is survived by sisters and brothers, Mary Reed of Galion, Ohio, Tom Schlosser of Defiance, Ohio, Sue Niemann (Grant) of Lancaster, Ohio, and Ron Hiler (Tina) of Defiance, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Mary Kay Batt of Defiance, Ohio, Carol Schlosser of St. Marys, Ohio, Evelyn Schlosser of Clear Lake, Indiana, and Alicia Schlosser, Arlington, Washington.
Barbara lived most of her life in Defiance, Ohio, where she worked as a nurse’s aide for 38 years. She was passionate about her work and tried to make the residents’ life better in little ways. She loved calling bingo for the residents and made sure they won what they needed from her personal stash of Avon products she procured as an Avon lady. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary 3360 in Defiance. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Defiance, Ohio. Barb always pitched in with fundraising efforts wherever they could be found. In case you didn’t know it, Defiance declared, by proclamation, a Barbara Schlosser Day.
Barbara moved to Lancaster, Ohio, in 2008 to live with her niece, Tracey Lifer, and then with her sister, Sue. Barb enjoyed Olivedale Senior Center and the many friends she made. She wasn’t shy and did her best to make everyone feel welcome. Barbara was passionate about holidays and family get-togethers. She loved being in charge. She would organize and plan and had a great time doing it. Her presence will be greatly missed.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert “Bobby,” Donald “Tyke,” and Vincent “Seed” Batt, Richard “Dick,” John, Eugene “Louie,” and Michael Schlosser; sisters, Joan Strable, Margaret “Peg” Knape and Linda Emerling.
A funeral mass and Christian burial will take place at a later date in Defiance, Ohio.
Donations can be made to Olivedale Senior Center, 253 Boving Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
