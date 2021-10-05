Barbara A. Rowland, 73, of Napoleon, Ohio, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Health Hospital of Toledo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Walker-Hoening Mortuary of Napoleon. www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

