Barbara Pickering

NAPOLEON — Barbara Ann Pickering, 82, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born November 3, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Florian and Loretta (Beier) Eck. On August 24, 1957, she married Bruce Pickering at St. John Catholic Church, Defiance, Ohio. Barb was a 1955 graduate of Defiance High School and attended Defiance College for two years. She worked as a substitute teacher and receptionist.
Due to Bruce’s work, they lived in Paris, Texas, from 1964-85, Orangevale, California, for a bit, then back to Napoleon in 1986.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce; children, Christopher (Connie) Pickering of Archbold, Ohio, and Laura (Daryl Borchardt) Pickering of Houston, Texas; sister, Madonna (Don) Van Brackel of Coldwater, Michigan; sister-in-law, Barbara Potter of East Lansing, Michigan, as well as stepgrandchildren, great-stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her beloved Bichon Frise, Tucker.
She had a passion for flowers, gardening and belonged to a local garden club. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband to amateur trapshooting events.
Due to the national health concern, services will be held privately. Interment will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial donations can be made to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512; or the Henry County Humane Society, 1136 Independence Drive, Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Online condolences may be left online for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.