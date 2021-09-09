LAFAYETTE, Ga. — Barbara (Walker) Molnar, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Barb was born to the late Glenn and Mary (Garrett) Walker on August 4, 1952, in Napoleon Ohio. She graduated from Ayersville High School in 1970 and Bowling Green State University in 1974. Her entire career was spent in the field of education. She resided in LaFayette, Georgia, with her husband Ted Molnar and attended LaFayette United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, two daughters, Stefanie (Jeremy) Moore and Kyla (Bryan) Wing, and siblings, Gary (Kathy) Walker, Wes Walker and Lynn (Bill) Davenport. A memorial service for Barb will be held at a later date in LaFayette, Georgia.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Molnar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.