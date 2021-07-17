IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Our beloved sister, mother, aunt and friend passed away at Kaiser-Clairemont Hospital in San Diego, California, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, age 71 years.
Barbara Ann (Wells) Meek was born on July 8, 1949, to Donald R. Wells and Mary Ann (Froelich) Wells in Defiance, Ohio. Barb was adventurous and fun-loving at heart and devoted to family. She loved to travel and smiled all the way.
Barb is survived by her step-son, Sean Meek; three sisters and two brothers: Connie Stone, Karen Wells, Thomas (Carol) Wells, Marilyn Brown and Daniel (Carolyn) Wells; many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Meek, her parents, her sister, Carolyn Cantley, and her beloved cat, Reggie.
As per Barb’s final wishes, her remains will be cremated and scattered in the San Diego Bay. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association at als.org, in Barb’s name.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.