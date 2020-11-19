Barbara Kochensparger

Barbara Jean Kochensparger, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her residence in Defiance.
She was born January 12, 1940, to Royal and Cleo (Fix) Ward in Defiance, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her son, Tracy; granddaughter, Jessica; her parents; her brother, Fuzz; and her husband, Clarence.
She is survived by her three sons, Douglas Miller (Cathy Ringkor), Shawn (Heather) Miller, Steven (Crystal) Miller; sisters, Janet Brown and Kay Rogero; stepsister, Candy Adams; sister-in-law, Teresa Ward; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Barb was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. She worked several years for Key Bank in Defiance and Norwalk, where she retired. She was the love of someone’s life, the funny sister, the caring daughter, the best grandma and mother who watched over us all throughout her life. She loved to dance and when she wasn’t dancing she was an avid reader. If a book were to be written about her life it would have been a best seller, full of romance — a strikingly beautiful woman in her youth — and adventure, always on the go she loved to travel. In the mid 70’s she was a champion archery shooter in Europe. Her faith in God was strong which is why she chose to love us all equally. She would do anything for anyone if it were within her power. We tested her resolve at times, but she always looked for the good in each of us and encouraged us to be better and believe we could do better. Most of all she just loved spending time with you. She was a true gift.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, November 24, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, masks will be required. A private memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at noon, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating.
The service will be available for viewing by those not in attendance on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/shawn.miller.758399
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
