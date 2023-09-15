Barbara J. Hesselschwardt

Loveland — Barbara Jeanne (Kelley) Hesselschwardt, age 69, of Loveland, Ohio, and formerly of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hospice of Southwest Ohio after a year-long truce with cancer. Married on October 1, 1983, she is survived by her husband, William Hesselschwardt, her son Michael (Amanda) Hesselschwardt, and her grandsons, Adrian Hesselschwardt and Grant Hesselschwardt. She is also survived by her brothers, D. Michael (Kathleen) Kelley, Timothy (Angela) Kelley, Dennis (Karen) Kelley, and her sisters-in-law, Obe (Edward) Marshall, Jean Shumaker, and Wendi Kinder. Barb was born on May 16, 1954 in Lima, Ohio, to Richard and Elizabeth (Weaver) Kelley, who preceded her in death, as did her brother, Philip Kelley. She graduated from Napoleon High School and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon, and St. Columban Church in Loveland. Barb was also a member of Napoleon Moose Lodge 788. She retired from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, worked many years at ITT Higbie/Fulton Tubing in Archbold, and at Kaufman's of Napoleon. She enjoyed reading, cooking, pool-side visits at Cheryl's house and, most of all, mentoring her grandchildren. To honor Barb's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Final arrangements are entrusted to Strawser Funeral Homes of Blue Ash. Memorials are suggested to St. Augustine School, 722 Monroe St., Napoleon, Ohio 43545, or Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243. On line condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
