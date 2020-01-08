DELTA — Barbara E. Ford, 70, Delta, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, 2020, at her home. Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta, is handling arrangements.

Service information

Jan 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM
Valleywood Golf Club
13501 Airport Hwy
Swanton, OH 43558
