Barbara Ellis

WABASH, Ind. — Barbara Louise (Place) Sluss Ellis, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died 10:30 am, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home. She was born on November 25, 1946, in Continental, Ohio, to Thomas A. and Edna L. (Shafer) Place.
Barb was a 1964 graduate of Peru High School, and attended the Porter Business College in Indianapolis. She married Jimmy Ray Sluss in Peru on June 17, 1967; he died April 20, 2002. She then married Merle G. “Moe” Ellis in Wabash on July 26, 2003; he died December 7, 2012. Barb worked several years at the Wabash-Miami Area Program and Vernon Manor Activities Program, and also worked in the West Ward Elementary School Cafeteria for 10 years. She was a bus driver aide for Vernon Manor, served as guardian for several Vernon Manor children, and also volunteered at Millers Merry Manor West. Barb attended the Wabash First United Methodist Church, and was involved in the FACT program at the church. She was a former member of the LaFontaine Red Hat Society, bowled in several bowling leagues and enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by two sons, Clint (Julie) Sluss and Jim (Shelly Miller) Sluss Jr.; two grandchildren, Olivia (Josh) Poor and Alex Sluss; and great-granddaughter, Emma Poor, all of Wabash; two brothers, Thomas (Carrie) Place of Paso Robles, California, and Charles (Janet) Place of Shalimar, Florida; and her sister, Darlene (Victor) Campos of Weslaco, Texas. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Pastor John Cook officiating. Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to the service Saturday, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorial is FACT Program at Wabash First United Methodist Church.
The memorial guest book for Barbara may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
