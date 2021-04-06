Barbara E. Goble

Defiance — Barbara E. Goble, 73, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.

She was born on February 24, 1948, to John and Eva (Meade) Goble in Turkey Creek, Kentucky. Barb was a graduate of Belfry High School. She was a member of The Family Christian Center and Moose Lodge No. 2094. She enjoyed going to the YMCA, shopping, dancing and spending time with her sisters.

Barbara will be sadly missed by her three sons: Frank (Wendy) Tressler, Michael (Robin) Tressler, and Robbie (Annette) Tressler, all of Defiance; and her siblings: L. Sue Bryant of Defiance, John (Josie) Goble of Defiance, Margie (Larry) Shomberg of Florida, Margaret (Mike) Curry of Kentucky, Mary (Charlie) Murray of Defiance, Robert L. (Donna) Goble of Kentucky, and Willy (Emma) Goble of Indiana. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, her K-9 companion, Lola Baby, and one nephew in particular that she thought of as her own son, Donald (Susie) Tressler of Defiance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eva Goble, and her brother, Ronnie Marshall.

There will be a private graveside service at Meyers Cemetery at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Goble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries