MELROSE — Barbara Ann Dailey, 86, Melrose, died at 6:10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Brookview Health Care Center, Defiance.
She was born September 2, 1933, in Lima, to the late Elvin and Tena (Roberts) Schlosser. On November 27, 1970, she married Edgar Dailey Jr., who preceded her in death on January 9, 1982.
Barbara is survived by four children, Debra (Lomas) Collins of Melrose, Jackie (Scott Gareau) Slattman, Robin (James Kirk) Temple and Jack (Christine) Temple, all of Defiance; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Romes and Doris Newman; four brothers, Robert, Harold, Elvin Jr. and Billy Lee Schlosser; and a great-great-grandson, Jessie Taylor.
Barbara retired from Strydale, Stryker. She was loved by many and enjoyed bluegrass music and playing bingo.
In keeping with social distancing, visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. There will be a private burial at a later date. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, face masks are required upon entering the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.