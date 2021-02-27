Sherwood — Barbara Ellen Bayliss, 91, of rural Sherwood, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center of natural causes.
She was a former city editor of the Defiance Crescent News and had been on the news staffs of the Galveston (Ind.) Leader, the Lodi Review, The Medina Gazette, The Cambridge Daily Jeffersonian, The Norwalk Reflector and The Kokomo (Ind.) Tribune.
Ellen was a member of the Defiance Regional Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered at the Thrift Shop. She was a member of the Friends of the Sherwood Library and the Friends of the Defiance Public Library, where she formerly volunteered researching and cataloging obituaries. She attended Sherwood United Methodist Church.
Born March 27, 1929, in Kokomo, Indiana, she was the daughter of Burton David and Nina Esther (Ulrey) Thompson. On April 28, 1974, she and Leroy Charles Bayliss were married at the Church of the Brethren, Fort Wayne, Ind. He survives, along with a daughter, Jean Anne (Thomas Keith) Hubbard of Defiance; three grandchildren, Jennifer Elizabeth (Chief Warrant Officer Mark Anthony) Gennero of Fort Meade, Md., Whitney Jean (Paul Joseph) Hogan of Chandler, Ariz., and Eric Thomas Hubbard of Philadelphia, Pa.; and three great-grandchildren, Amelia Elizabeth and Rosalie Grace Gennero, and Owen Thomas Hogan; and a niece, Joselyn Elaine (Ted) Howard of Delphi, Ind.; and a nephew, James David (Patty) Parks of Kokomo, Ind.
Preceding her in death were a sister, Florence Josephine Parks; and a nephew, John Joseph Parks, both of Galveston, Ind.
A private service will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Burial will take place at Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, Ohio.
Memorials are suggested to Friends of the Sherwood Library, Friends of the Defiance Public Library, Defiance Regional Hospital Auxiliary or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.schafferfh.com.
