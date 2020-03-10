CLUTE, Texas — Barbara A. "Babs" (DuShane) Stark of Clute, Texas, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at CHI St. Luke's Hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas.
She was born October 15, 1936, to the late Myron and Ada (Aubry) DuShane in Toledo, Ohio. After graduating from DeVilbiss High School in 1956, Babs married Thomas J. Sigg. They had three children, Debra Sigg, Kelly Motter and Tom (Cecil) Sigg.
Barbara worked for Vroman Foods for 18 years, Vitamin Factory for nine years, and Kemco for nine years until her retirement.
She met the love of her life in 1988, Franklin Stark, and was married on November 25, 1988. Her family grew with her and his children. She also is survived by Vickie (Rex) Keller, Leonard (Pam) Stark, Jeff Stark and Sean Grahms. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her sister, Jackie DuShane; and her brother, Duke.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by family and all that knew her.
Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, March 13, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home, with Deacon John Weber officiating. Interment will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Wagoners Research. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
