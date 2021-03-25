Defiance — Barbara Ann Eitniear, 82, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Fountain Park Assisted Living of Bryan, Ohio. To honor Barbara's wishes there will be no services. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home of Napoleon. www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

